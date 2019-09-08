ANAHEIM, Calif. — Brazilian bull rider Jose Vitor Leme posted a perfect 3-for-3 weekend at the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast Anaheim Invitational.
Leme scored a 90.5-point ride in the championship round on Saturday to secure his third premier series win of the season. He earned $42,660 and 700 world standings points to overtake the top spot in the standings from Jess Lockwood.
Leme is now 451.66 points ahead of Lockwood, the 2017 world champion from Volborg. Lockwood, now ranked second, placed 19th. He had an 84.5-point ride in the second round.
Columbia Falls' Matt Triplett placed 16th with a score of 85.25 in the second round.
The top 35 bull riders in the world will next compete in Springfield, Missouri, Sept. 13-15.
