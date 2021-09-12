ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jose Vitor Leme saved his best for last.
The Brazilian superstar bull rider won his sixth Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast event of the season on Saturday. Included in Leme's 2021 victories was the Wrangler Invitational at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in May.
Pitted against The Good Stuff in the championship round, Leme notched a crowd-pleasing ride of 90.75 points for the walk-off win.
Leme, the defending world champion and top-ranked rider on the UTB circuit, was 3 for 3. He scored an 87.75-point ride on Friday, which placed him third behind round one co-leaders Derek Kolbaba and Clayton Sellars — who both bucked to a score of 88.
On Saturday the 25-year-old Leme scored an 89.75-point ride in round two aboard Lights Out.
With his 90.75-point championship round score, Leme extended his league record of 90-point rides in a season to 19 according to a PBR news release. Two of those 90-point rides — for 91.25 and 93.25 — were accomplished on the dirt lining the Metra floor.
Overall, Leme earned $28,791.68 and 153.5 points in the standings. The second-ranked bull rider, Kaique Pacheco of Brazil, was 1 for 2 and finished 14th for 10.5 points. Leme now leads his fellow countryman by 729.5 points.
Andrew Alvidrez of Seminole, Texas, was 3 for 3 and finished in second place with rides of 86.25, 87.5 and 90.25 points. He earned 93 points in the standings. Marcelo Procopio Pereira, also of Brazil, also was 3 for 3 to finish third. He had scores of 86.75, 87.5 and 89.25 to earn 80 world standings points.
Montana bull rider Dakota Louis of Browning didn't post a score.
The next stop for the UTB is Newark, New Jersey, Saturday and Sunday.
