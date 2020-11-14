ARLINGTON, Texas — Jose Vitor Leme scored a 95.75-point ride to win the round and clinch his first Professional Bull Riders world championship at the World Finals on Saturday at AT&T Stadium.
Leme earned $35,000 for the third-round win and will receive a $1 million bonus.
It is his first world championship. He was runner-up the last two years.
Ryan Dirteater, who will be retiring after the World Finals conclude on Sunday, was second in the round with 91 points and earned $20,000.
Derek Kolbaba was third with a 90.75-point effort.
Montana cowboy Jess Lockwood, last year's world champion, just missed recording a ride, being bucked off at 7.90 seconds. Fellow Treasure State bull rider Dakota Louis also missed the 8-second whistle at 5.74.
The event aggregate leader is Boudreaux Campbell.
The World Finals conclude on Sunday.
