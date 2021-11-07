LAS VEGAS — It was another record-breaking day in a magical year for bull riding star Jose Vitor Leme.
In his typical record-shattering fashion for 2021, the Brazilian continued to dazzle aboard a bull and repeated as the Professional Bull Riders world champion on Sunday. En route to the world title, he also won the year-ending five-day World Finals.
Former Montana State bull rider Chase Dougherty concluded his first World Finals with a 16th-place finish. Dougherty was tied for first place at the event with two other bull riders after the first two rounds with scores of 88 and 89.25 points.
Dougherty didn’t have a qualified ride in his final three attempts, being thrown in 6.64, 7.74 and 6.39 seconds. He earned 74 points at the World Finals and $20,000.
Overall Dougherty finished in 13th place in the final world standings, 2,331 points behind Leme’s 2,949.50 points. Dougherty earned $112,796.42 on the year.
In the Rookie of the Year race, Dougherty finished third with 618.5 points. Eli Vastbinder, who finished fifth at the World Finals with rides of 91, 90, 90, and 92.75 points, rallied to win the ROY award with 828.5 points. The PBR had reported earlier in the competition that Vastbinder was competing with a separated right (riding arm) shoulder and multiple broken ribs. Vastbinder finished the year in ninth place in the overall rankings.
Leme, who in mid-May won the Billings Unleash The Beast tour stop for the second straight season, tied two-time PBR world champion Justin McBride (2005, 2007) for the most event victories in a season. The PBR reported McBride captured eight events during his championship season in 2007.
In the championship round Sunday, Leme and Woopaa (Barker Bulls/Hookin’ W Ranch) once again danced to a record as the two produced a score of 98.75 points, breaking the previous high-marked ride in the 28-year history of the PBR the duo put together in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in late July.
When the 25-year-old Leme and Woopaa bucked to a 97.75-point score at the BOK Center on July 31, Leme was credited with 49.75 points out of a possible 50 and Woopaa tallied a score of 48.
On Sunday at T-Mobile Arena, Leme became the first rider to ever be awarded a perfect 50 points and Woopaa netted a record-setting contribution of 48.75.
For each attempt at a ride, a score of 100 points is possible if a rider makes the 8-second whistle. In the 100-point scoring system, 50 points are for the bull and 50 for the cowboy.
Leme was a perfect six-for-six at the World Finals and earned the $1 million world champion bonus. Leme also pocketed a $300,000 bonus as the World Finals event winner. Overall, he won $1,401,800 at the event. In addition, Leme notched two round wins in Vegas (Round 6, 98.75; R4, 92.50).
In riding to the World Finals event title, Leme had a total aggregate score of 544 and totaled 849 points at the World Finals. He became the second repeat world titlist, joining three-time champ Silvano Alves (2011-12 and 2014). He is the seventh multiple-time champion in PBR history.
Entering the World Finals, Leme had missed the previous five events with a groin injury. The PBR noted in a press release that he continued to battle the “nagging groin and abdominal injury that was aggravated during his round-five ride,” in Vegas Sunday.
Leme also won the World Finals in 2017 and is the fourth rider in PBR history to claim victory at the event multiple times. He is the fifth rider to win the World Finals by covering all of his bulls the PBR reported in a news release. He also was perfect in 2017.
Overall, Leme had winnings of $1,871,257.92 this season. The PBR reported he is now fifth all-time in money earned at league competitions with more than $5.11 million in winnings.
Kaique Pacheco, the 2018 world champ, finished second at the event with an aggregate of 445.25. Pacheco, who entered the event in second place, won the third round with a 91.25. He earned 555 points and $236,300 at the season finale and finished the year in second place with 2,065.5 points and $484,757.92 in earnings.
Cooper Davis of Texas entered the World Finals in third place and remained in third at the conclusion. He placed eighth at the World Finals and finished the season 1,420 points behind Leme. Davis totaled $285,763.19 in winnings this year.
Overall in what has been labeled as a “season for the ages” for Leme by the PBR and others who follow the sport, the standout cowboy set or tied five major PBR records in 2021 according to the league’s official press release: most round wins in a season (21), most 90-point rides in a season (24), first perfect 50-point rider score, highest-marked qualified ride of all time (98.75 points), and most event wins in a season (tied with 8).
NOTES: Volborg's Jess Lockwood, the PBR world champion in 2017 and 2019, did not compete at the World Finals. Lockwood, who missed a significant portion of the season due to various injuries, announced late last month that he was going to skip the remainder of the year and focus on 2022. … Montana cowboys Dakota Louis and Matt Triplett, who also compete on the PBR circuit, didn't qualify for the season finale. … Woopaa won the 2021 YETI PBR World Champion Bull award and the 2021 YETI PBR Bull of the World Finals. … Junior Patrik Souza of Brazil scored an 81.75 point ride on Saturday in round four, but “sustained an apparent femur fracture when he was stepped on following his get off,” the PBR reported. Souza was leading the ROY race at the time. Souza finished second in the ROY standings.
