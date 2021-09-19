NEWARK, N.J. — Defending Professional Bull Riders world champion Jose Vitor Leme continued his assault on the league record books over the weekend at the Unleash The Beast ZipRecruiter Invitational at the Prudential Center.
However, Leme also suffered a right groin injury during his championship-round ride of 90.75 points aboard Slingin' Tears on Sunday. According to a PBR news release, Leme will find out the severity of the injury when he has an MRI later this week.
With the 90.75-point score and his first two round performances of 88.5 and 92 points, Leme won the event with an aggregate of 271.25 to earn 154.5 points. He earned $28,491.68 and extended his lead to a season-best 866 points over No. 2 Kaique Pacheco, who placed 10th and earned 18 points.
The PBR reported that Leme's two round wins tied two-time world titlist J.B. Mauney for the season-round win record of 19. There are 23 rounds remaining in the season.
The event victory was Leme's league-leading seventh of the year, leaving him one behind two-time PBR champ Justin McBride for the most wins in a season. McBride tallied eight wins en route to his second world championship in 2007.
This year Leme, who won the PBR stop in Billings for a second straight time, already has claimed the record for 90-point rides in a year and extended the mark to 21 with his two home runs over the weekend.
Montana bull rider Dakota Louis did not post a score.
Former Montana State bull rider Chase Dougherty was 12th with a second-round score of 89.75 and earned 18 points.
