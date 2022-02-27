NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two-time defending Professional Bull Riders world champion Jose Vitor Leme of Brazil won his first Unleash The Beast tour event of the season on Saturday here.
In winning the Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown, the 10th UTB stop of 2022, Leme recorded scores of 89.75, 90.25 and 92 points to earn 145.5 points and move to fourth in the world standings.
Leme had the first draft pick of the championship round and selected Diddy Wa Diddy. The PBR reported in a press release that Leme rode the bovine athlete for 93.25 points in May 2021 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark en route to his second straight elite series win in the Magic City.
On championship Saturday in Arkansas, Leme matched Diddy Wa Diddy jump-for-jump to earn a score of 92. It was his PBR-best fourth score of at least 90 points this season and the 59th of his career the league reported. The victory was worth $46,914 for Leme. He now trails world No. 1 Daylon Swearingen by 160.66 points.
Former Montana State cowboy Chase Dougherty scored a ride of 88.25 points in the second round and earned 17 points to finish 11th. Montana cowboys Matt Triplett and Dakota Louis didn't place. Stetson Lawrence of Williston, North Dakota, also didn't record a score. Lawrence is ranked sixth in the world.
Manoelito de Souza Junior finished second and Mauricio Gulla Moreira tied for third with Chase Outlaw.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.