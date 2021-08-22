NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jose Vitor Leme continues to rewrite the Professional Bull Riders record books.
On July 31, the defending world champion scored a 97.75-point ride aboard Woopaa, which is the highest marked ride in PBR history.
Over the weekend here, Leme set the PBR record for the most 90-point rides in a season and scored his league-high fifth Unleash The Beast event victory of the year.
Leme, who has won the past two PBR stops at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, had rides of 90.75 points, 82.25 and 91.75 for an aggregate of 264.75 and 147 points in the world standings.
In earning the event victory, Leme netted a payday of $29,086.34 and extended his lead over second-ranked Kaique Pacheco in the world standings to a season-best 519.5 points the PBR reported.
Pacheco finished fourth at the event. Alex Cerqueira was second and Mauricio Gulla Moreira third. Derek Kolbaba was fifth.
The 91.75 points Leme earned for riding Bubba G Sunday was Leme's 18th 90-point ride of the season.
On Saturday, Leme scored his 17th 90-point ride of 2021 en route to a round oneMusic City Knockout win when he tallied a 90.75 in his match-up with Show Me Homie. With his 17th 90-point ride of the year, Leme passed previous record-holder Cody Hart, who had 16 90-point rides on the way to capturing the 1999 PBR world title, according to a league press release.
“All these numbers make my race this year so special,” Leme said in the PBR release. “I’m very happy to put my name on these records. I thank God to give me the opportunity to get on these bulls and do what I love to do, and I thank all the fans for watching.”
Leme has a chance at another longstanding PBR record with nine UTB regular-season events remaining. Two-time PBR world champion Justin McBride won eight tour stops during his second world championship season in 2007.
In other PBR news of note, Columbia Falls bull rider Matt Triplett placed fourth with a first-round ride of 86 points at the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Triplett earned nine points in the standings. Browning's Dakota Louis, who participated in team roping at the Yellowstone River Roundup at the Metra on Thursday, didn't post a score.
