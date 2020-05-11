GUTHRIE, Okla. — Jose Vitor Leme won a Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast series event for a league-leading fourth time this season on Sunday.
Competing at the Lazy E Arena in an event closed to fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brazilian cowboy was a perfect 3 for 3 to capture the event victory.
Leme, the only cowboy to cover all three of his bulls, earned $21,875 and 110.5 world standings points. He leads Montana bull rider and defending world champion Jess Lockwood by a season-best 235 points. Lockwood is recovering from surgery to repair an injured hamstring.
Jake Lockwood, the younger brother of Jess Lockwood, placed eighth with an 87.5-point ride in the second round and earned 12 world standings points. Matt Triplett of Columbia Falls and Dakota Louis of Browning did not post a score.
Three-time PBR world titlist Silvano Alves of Brazil is now fifth in PBR history in qualified rides with 413 after posting scores of 78.75 and 84.25 on the weekend to tie for 10th.
The premier series returns to Lazy E Arena for the PBR Lucas Oil Invitational May 16-17.
