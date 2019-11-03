LAS VEGAS — Jose Vitor Leme has padded his lead over Volborg's Jess Lockwood entering the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast World Finals Wednesday through Sunday at T-Mobile Arena here.
The Brazilian cowboy won the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Championship with a win in the Velocity Tour Finals on Sunday at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center.
Leme sandwiched an 87.5 point ride in the first round and an event-best 89.5-point ride in the championship round around a no score in round 2.
Leme, the 2017 PBR Rookie of the year, earned $79,100 and 297.5 world points. He entered the contest with a 496.66 lead over Lockwood and now carries a 749.16-point lead over the Montana cowboy.
Lockwood scored an 88-point ride in the first round, but did not cover another bull. He finished eighth for 45 points. Lockwood, the 2019 Touring Pro Division champion, earned $4,100 and 45 points.
Columbia Falls bull rider Matt Triplett placed fourth with scores of 84.5 in the first round and 86.5 in the second for an aggregate of 171. He earned 90 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.