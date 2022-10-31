COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — For the third straight time, Josh Frost of Randlett, Utah, is the PRCA Linderman Award winner.
Being recognized as the Linderman Award winner is one of the most prestigious honors in professional rodeo. The award recognizes a cowboy who won at least $1,000 in three different events, and those events must include at least one roughstock and one timed-event the PRCA noted in a press release.
This past season Frost earned $228,557 in bull riding, $4,037 in tie-down roping, and another $1,091 in the steer wrestling.
"It's a great honor. It was one of my goals starting out the 2022 season," said Frost, a three-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, in the PRCA release. "Being as committed as I am to winning a gold buckle in bull riding, it really adds some challenges; but I take a lot of pride in the award. It's always bittersweet when I know I get my qualifications for it."
Frost is the second member of his family to capture the distinguished Linderman Award as his older brother, Joe, 27, received the award in 2014.
Frost has now won three straight Linderman awards. His first came back in 2019, followed up by 2021 and 2022. The Linderman Award was not presented in 2020.
"I grew up doing all the events and have spent a lot of time on them throughout my life," Frost said in the release. "I have a lot of respect for all the other events because I have competed on both ends and know what it's like.
"I know how much time and effort it takes to be successful in the bull riding and I know the time and effort I've put into the timed-events and I'm not even nearly as competitive as the top guys in the world. At the end of the day I want to be remembered as a cowboy and not just a bull rider."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.