ARCADIA, Fla. — The Florida heat didn't stop the "Ice Man" from claiming the 15th event win of his career at the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast: American Roots Edition stop here that concluded on Sunday.
Kaique Pacheco of Brazil, the 2018 PBR world titlist, was 3 for 3 to claim the title. The "Ice Man" was the only rider with a perfect weekend and won $30,200.72 and 116 world points to move up to No. 3 in the standings.
Prior to the PBR beginning the UTB season on Jan. 16 in Ocala, Florida, the circuit announced a change to the premier series event format. The new format called for the PBR to introduce one-day competitions, which would create daily winners, and in theory further intensify the race for the PBR world championship and accompanying $1 million bonus.
According to a PBR press release on Sunday, the new format had the potential to place riders on more bulls over the course of a PBR season. The press release noted that "after consultation with its riders, PBR reverted to last year’s event format, effective this weekend and through the remainder of the 2021 season."
Cody Teel of Texas had a 2-for-3 performance to place second and Marco Eguchi scored two successful rides to place third.
Montana cowboy Dakota Louis scored an 85.75-point ride in the opening round and finished 11th to net six world standings points. Louis is 27th in the world standings.
Brennon Eldred of Oklahoma won the first round with a score of 89.75.
The American Roots Edition will have another performance in Florida next weekend. Round one is scheduled for Jan. 30 in Okeechobee.
