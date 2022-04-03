SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Kaique Pacheco, the 2018 Professional Bull Riders world champion, was 3 for 3 at the three-day Unleash The Beast tour stop here to earn the championship as the event concluded on Sunday.
Bull riders from Brazil swept the top five places as Lucas Divino was second, Eduardo Aparecido third, Alex Marcilio fourth and Alisson De Souza fifth. Former Montana State rodeo team member Chase Dougherty, the leader at the end of the first round, finished sixth.
Browning's Dakota Louis tied for 15th. Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett, who now lives in Canton, South Dakota, didn't place.
Pacheco shot from No. 11 in the world to No. 6, with Joao Ricardo Vieira of Brazil maintaining his world No. 1 ranking despite being shut out in Sioux Falls. The surging former world champion is now 326.5 points behind Vieira ahead of the World Finals beginning on May 13 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Divino also went 3-for-3 over the weekend, but Pacheco beat him by 18.25 points in the aggregate. Pacheco collected 142 world points and $50,396.67.
Texas' Dalton Kasel won his third consecutive 15/15 Bucking Battle when he split the victory with Kyler Oliver (Roy, Utah). Kasel and Oliver each scored 91.25-point rides, the only two scores of the special round. Both riders collected 54 world points and $10,500.
Reigning PBR world champion and two-time defending Billings winner Jose Vitor Leme suffered a concussion and facial lacerations in what a PBR press release described as a "brutal wreck" in the 15/15 Bucking Battle Saturday. He missed the rest of the competition.
The PBR elite series travels to Everett, Washington, on Wednesday, followed by a three-day stop in Tacoma, Washington, Friday through Sunday.
At the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour stop in Casper, Wyoming, on Saturday, 2018 PBR Rookie of the Year Keyshawn Whitehorse of McCracken Springs, Utah, delivered a perfect 2-for-2 performance to win the event.
Whitehorse earned 35.5 world points and gained 10 positions in the world standings, propelling him from No. 39 to 29.
