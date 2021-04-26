NAMPA, Idaho — Brazil's Kaique Pacheco, the 2018 PBR World Champion, scored a 90.25-point ride on the No. 2 bull in the world to clinch the win at the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast Nampa Invitational on Saturday.
Pacheco's championship-round ride capped a perfect 3-for-3 weekend, allowing the current world leader to win his fourth UTB event of the season and earn $25,431.87, along with 125 points.
Overall, Brazilian bull riders claimed the top six spots as Mauricio Gulla Moreira and Joao Henrique Lucas tied for fifth. .
Reigning world champion Jose Vitor Leme placed second, Dener Barbosa was third and Joao Ricardo Vieira was fourth.
Two-time world titlist Jess Lockwood of Volborg sat out the tour stop. Lockwood suffered a left-thigh bruise in the first round the previous weekend in Oklahoma City when he was thrown by Bandit and missed the second day of the event. Lockwood, who has battled assorted injuries all year, is now 24th in the world standings.
The PBR Unleash The Beast next travels to Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday and Sunday.
Montana cowboy Dakota Louis participated in the PBR Touring Pro event in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on Friday and placed fourth with rides of 82 and 85.5 points. He earned four points and $1,032.33. Louis is 54th in the standings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.