EVERETT, Wash. — Kaique Pacheco, the 2018 Professional Bull Riders world champion, claimed his second straight Unleash The Beast series win on Wednesday here.
Pacheco, who won the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, competition on Sunday, claimed the event with a perfect 2-for-2 showing. Pacheco was 3-for-3 at the three-day UTB stop in Sioux Falls.
Pacheco had scores of 89 and 91.75 for a 180.75 aggregate to edge former Montana State bull rider Chase Dougherty. Dougherty had rides of 88 and 90.5 for an aggregate of 178.5.
Pacheco picked up 137 points in the standings and moved up two spots to No. 4 in the world standings. The win was worth $51,936.67.
The 23-year-old Dougherty, who resides in Decatur, Texas, earned 86.5 points in the world standings and is now ninth. He earned $24,667.17.
The top two bull riders in the world, Joao Ricardo Vieira and Daylon Swearingen, were both shut out.
Browning's Dakota Louis didn't post a score.
Overall, only nine cowboys were able to cover their bulls for a score. Brady Fielder was third, putting together rides of 82.75 and 90.5 points.
Only four UTB events, including the stop in Billings April 29-May 1, are left in the regular-season schedule. The PBR World Finals begin May 13 in Fort Worth, Texas.
The UTB next stops in Tacoma, Washington, Friday through Sunday.
