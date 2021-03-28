LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brazilian bull rider Kaique Pacheco won his league-leading third PBR Unleash The Beast tour stop here on Sunday.
Pacheco scored his ninth consecutive ride, an 89.75-point effort, to win the second round. Although he was thrown in 7.5 seconds in the championship round, Pacheco finished 2 for 3 with an 88.25-point score in the first round to earn 136 points. The win was worth $26,208.83 and vaulted Pacheco into first place in the world standings, ahead of Cooper Davis of Texas, who finished eighth.
Joao Ricardo Vieira of Brazil was second. The Brazilian rider joined the 300 club on Saturday when he bested Poncho Villa for 87.25 for the 300th elite series scored ride of his Professional Bull Riders career. According to a PBR press release, the third-place, first-round finish ride made Vieira just the 19th cowboy in league history to achieve 300 qualified rides on the premier series.
Brazilian riders swept the top-three places as Jose Vitor Leme, the defending world champion, placed third overall.
Matt Triplett, originally from Columbia Falls, recorded a ride of 83 in the first round and finished 15th to net eight world standings points. Jess Lockwood of Volborg didn't post a score.
