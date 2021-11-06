LAS VEGAS — Kaique Pacheco, the world's second-ranked bull rider, gained ground on world No. 1 and defending champion Jose Vitor Leme in the third round of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals Friday at T-Mobile Arena.
Chase Dougherty, a former member of the Montana State rodeo team, failed to record a qualified ride on Friday and is now eighth in the aggregate with rides of 88 and 89.25 points for an average of 177.25 and 74 points in the standings. Dougherty is second in the Rookie of the Year standings with two days of competition remaining.
Dougherty trails Junior Patrik Souza — who is 11th at the World Finals with a first-round score of 84.75 and a third-round score of 87.75 for 32 points — by 29.5 points in the ROY race. Eli Vastbinder, who is fourth at the World Finals with a first-round score of 91 points and a third-round performance of 90 points for 130 points in the standings, is third in the ROY chase, 79.5 points behind Souza. Vastbinder won the first round at the World Finals.
Pacheco, of Brazil, scored the night's high-marked ride of 91.25 points aboard First Down. According to a PBR news release, First Down had been covered only twice in 18 outs across all levels of competition.
The "Ice Man" earned $35,000 and is now within 518 points of Leme. Pacheco is third in the aggregate with a first-round of 90.5 points and a third-round of 91.25 for an aggregate of 181.75 and 134 points in the standings.
Mason Taylor of Texas, who the PBR has reported is riding with his broken jaw wired shut, had the second best score on Friday with a 90.5 and is now 3 for 3 for an aggregate of 267.5 points to lead the event.
The only other rider who is 3 for 3 is Leme, who has won the Billings PBR stop the past two years. Leme sits second in the overall standings.
The reigning world champion was 14th in the third round with a score of 86.75. He earned 10 points in the standings with the ride and has a three-round aggregate of 261.5 and has earned 62 points at the Finals.
No. 3 ranked Cooper Davis, who trails Leme by 736 points, had an 89.25-point effort and is fifth in the overall standings. Davis, the 2016 world champion, has earned 75 points at the event.
Round four was scheduled for Saturday and the event concludes Sunday.
NOTES: The Big Sky (Montana) Touring Pro stop held July 22-24 was honored as the PBR's Event of the Year at the PBR Heroes & Legends Celebration in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
