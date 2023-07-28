Helena – The Last Chance Stampede and Fair in Helena is a good time for fans, rodeo spectators, and concert goers.

And for team ropers’ kids, too.

Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont., and Ike Folsom, Dillon, Mont., took over the leaderboard with a 4.5 second run at the Stampede.

And their kids, Dustin and his wife’s daughter and son, and Folsom and his wife’s daughter and two sons, didn’t let them leave the fairgrounds without taking in some carnival rides.

The duo had a good steer, Folsom, the heeler, said. “We knew the steer was a good one, just a little strong. Dustin got a great start, and he does what he does. He caught him and turned him and I tried to heel him as fast as I could, and it just worked out.”

The pair has found success, having team roped together the past three years. They won the 2022 Montana Circuit Finals Rodeo (held in January of this year), and currently lead the Montana Circuit standings.

The cowboys have similar life situations. Both are married with kids, and both ranch.

That makes the partnership work well. “We have kids the same ages,” Bird said, “we have wives, ranches, and roping, so it works out really well. If one of us can’t make it (to a rodeo) on a weekend, we understand and get back to it the next weekend, or whenever we can.”

The eldest sons of both men are best of friends, Folsom said. “They get along outstanding.” Bird’s kids are ages four and six; Folsom’s kids are ages three, four and seven.

The kids watch their dads rope, but spend the rest of the time at the horse trailer, roping the dummy.

For the kids and the adults, too, the rodeo is a like a weekend get-away. “They look forward to going on the weekends,” Folsom said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

And the kids got a glimpse of the carnival as they arrived at the fairgrounds. “I’m sure we’ll be at the fair tonight,” Folsom said. “The kids saw the rides, so there’s no way around that.”

Bird has competed at the Last Chance Stampede nearly every year since 2001. He loves roping at the Stampede.

“Look at the crowd,” he pointed out. “It’s a fun Montana atmosphere, it’s only about three hours from the house, they add good (purse) money, and you get some of the top ropers in the world. You can’t beat that.”

Other high scores and fast times from tonight’s performance and slack from last night include bareback rider Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba (87); steer wrestler Olin Hannum, Malad City, Idaho (4.1 seconds); saddle bronc rider Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, Alb. (86 points); breakaway roper Shelby Boisjoli, Stephensville, Texas (2.4 seconds); tie-down roper Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont. (9.1 seconds); barrel racer Brittney Sporer, Stephenville, Texas (17.57 seconds) and bull rider Tristan O’Neal, Valier, Mont. (85.5).

The final night of the 62nd edition of the Last Chance Stampede takes place on Sat., July 29, beginning at 7:30 pm.

Fast times/high scores from the second performance and slack of the 61st Last Chance Stampede, Helena, July 28, 2023

Bareback riding:

1. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 87 points on C5 Rodeo’s Sunday Sinners; 2. Ty Taypotat, Nanton, Alb. 84; 3. Anthony Thomas, Houston, Texas 77.5 4. Strawbs Jones, Clermont, Australia 77.

Steer wrestling:

1. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 4.1 seconds; 2. Ringo Robinson, Huston, Idaho 4.6; 3. Jaden Whitman, Belgrade, Mont. 4.7; 4. (tie) Denver Roy, Dalemead, Alb. and Coltin Crawford, Drayton Valley, Alb. 5.6 each.

Team Roping:

1. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont./Ike Folsom, Dillon, Mont. 4.5 seconds; 2. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz./Ryan Motes, Weatherford, Texas 4.9; 3. Dawson Graham, Wainwright, Alb./Dillon Graham, Wainwright, Alb. 5.3; 4. Tanner James/Wyatt Cox, 5.4.

Saddle bronc riding:

1. Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, Alb. 86 points on C5 Rodeo’s North Star; 2. Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah 85.5; 3. Tanner Butner, Daniel, Wyo. 84.5; 4. Stu Wright, Coalville, Utah 82.

Breakaway roping:

1. Shelby Boisjoli, Stephensville, Texas 2.4 seconds; 2. Kendal Pierson, Wardlow, Alb. 2.5; 3. Bradi Good, Abilene, Texas 2.6; 4. Aniko Nelson, Bozeman, Mont. 2.7.

Tie-down roping:

1. Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont. 9.1 seconds; 2. Chris McCuistion, Collinsville, Texas 10.0; 3. Carsyn Sunvison, McDade, Texas 10.1; 4. Clayton Miller, Billings, Mont. 10.3.

Barrel racing:

1. Brittney Sporer, Stephenville, Texas 17.57 seconds; 2. Sissy Winn, Corpus Christi, Texas 17.71; 3. Heather Crowley, Poplar, Mont. 17.87; 4. Sabra O’Quinn, Bozeman, Mont. 17.96.

Bull Riding

1. Tristan O’Neal, Valier, Mont. 85.5 points on C5 Rodeo’s Daytime Crime; no other qualified rides.

