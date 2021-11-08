BILLINGS — Lisa Lockhart's prized horse Louie was honored as the No. 1 barrel horse of the decade by the Western Horseman according to a story on The Cowboy Channel's website.
Lockhart, who graduated from Circle High School and now resides in Oelrichs, South Dakota, has qualified for her 15th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Dec. 2-11 in Las Vegas at the Thomas & Mack Center.
According to the story on The Cowboy Channel's website, Louie and Lockhart made 85 runs at the NFR with their first competition together at the season finale in 2010 and their last in 2019. The article stated that Lockhart and Louie teamed for NFR average titles in 2014 and 2016, and wins at numerous rodeos.
The Cowboy Channel article said Louie is now retired. Lockhart competed with Rosa at the recent NILE Stock Show & Rodeo in Billings. She said at the time that her other horse, Cutter, had been out for 1.5 years but returned around July 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.