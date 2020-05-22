Livingston Roundup

The Livingston Roundup would've been in its 96th year this summer.

LIVINGSTON — One of the state's premier rodeos has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The 96th annual Livingston Roundup Rodeo announced late Thursday night on its Facebook page that the event won't take place. The rodeo was scheduled for July 2-4.

"It is with much sadness for our 96th year of rodeo," the event's Facebook page said. "The Covid-19 got the best of us and threw the yellow penalty flag. No score."

Refunds for people who have already purchased tickets can be pursued on the Roundup's website. 

The rodeo ranks 10th in the nation with its purse. More than 10,000 spectators attend the event at the Park County Fairgrounds.

