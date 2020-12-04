FORT WORTH, Texas — Livingston's Paul Allyn O'Hair scored a 73 and finished third Friday in the saddle bronc senior division on the second day of the Junior World Finals rodeo at the Cowtown Coliseum.
Also having a solid day was Brenner Jones of East Helena, who was fifth in the peewee division of the saddle bronc competition with a 70 score.
Morgan Buckingham of Miles City had a no score in the senior saddle bronc and Rodee Owen DeMers of Philipsburg had a no score in the junior-rookie saddle bronc competition.
The Montana competitors will return for Day 3 on Saturday with Buckingham and Helena's Leighton LaFromboise in the senior bareback, DeMers in the junior-rookie bareback, Tiber Jones and Brenner Jones of East Helena in the peewee bareback, and Decker Jones of East Helena in the junior saddle bronc.
Tiber, Brenner and Decker Jones are brothers.
The Junior World Finals were moved from Las Vegas to Fort Worth for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
