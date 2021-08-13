MISSOULA — Scouting reports aren't just for sports like football and baseball.
Bareback bronc competitor Logan Patterson did his homework before climbing aboard Great Nation in Friday's second performance of the Missoula Stampede rodeo. Plus, he had the added advantage of riding the critter a year earlier.
But could one eight-second ride last summer really help that much? Patterson sure thought so as he seized the lead at the PRCA Stampede with a score of 89, much to the delight of a near-capacity crowd at the Western Montana Fair.
"I didn't ride her as good as I felt I could have last summer in Wyoming, but getting on her that time let me know how she feels and I felt like I put my rig where I wanted it a little bit better tonight," the Coloradoan said.
"The trip she had today was outstanding. She was almost exactly the same as last year. I like to remember. Sometimes I write notes, but usually I can kind of remember."
The first thing you notice about the 27-year-old Patterson is he's a little tall for a bareback rider at 6-foot even. The height came in handy when he played basketball in high school. Patterson also believes it helps with bareback riding.
"They say that all the time, that I'm big for a bareback rider, which is true," he offered. "I'm long but there's advantages and disadvantages to every body type I think.
"A lot of horses, I feel like, you can actually get your spur past their neck, so you really get a hold better. You're not slopping around on the back of the horse."
Patterson is hoping his lead will hold up with one more Stampede performance slated for Saturday night at 7 p.m. It's been a topsy turvy summer for him, but he won several weeks ago in Eagle, Colorado, and sits at 24th in the PRCA world standings.
"I'm used to being in the race for the NFR, but there's still time," he said.
Saturday night should be a thriller for the fans. Legendary barrel racer Sherry Cervi of Arizona has set the bar high in her event, posting a time of 16.75 seconds Thursday. Likewise for Joey Williams of Volberg in the ladies breakaway competition with her time of 1.90 on Thursday.
In steer wrestling, Blake Knowles of Oregon sits on top with his time of 4.0 seconds. The rest of Friday night's show was not completed at press time.
Heading into Friday night's action, Parker Breding of Edgar led the bull riding with a score of 87. Texan Blaise Freeman had the best saddle bronc score at 85. Jake Pratt of Washington led the tie down roping with his time of 8.3 seconds. In team roping, Rhett Anderson of Utah and Max Kuttler of Idaho held the best time at 4.1 seconds.
