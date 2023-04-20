OKLAHOMA CITY — Andrew Giangola, who wrote the book “Love & Try: Stories of Gratitude and Grit from Professional Bull Riding” received a Wrangler award for the best nonfiction book at the Western Heritage Awards at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum on April 15.

Giangola, who oversees public relations for the Professional Bull Riders, received the award as the PBR's Unleash The Beast series was in Billings at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark for Day 2 of the PBR Wrangler Invitational Presented by Cooper Tires.

Individuals were honored for their work in Western literature, music, TV and film in 2022 at the annual awards banquet.

"Love & Try" features many connections to Montana. The book was published by Cedar Gate Publishing and came out in the summer of 2022.

The proceeds for the author and co-publisher PBR have been donated to the Western Sports Foundation to support injured bull riders.

A Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com article from September said the book "Love & Try" "features many inside stories based on interviews and observation of love and caring for the bulls, super fans, riders, stock contractors, and overall just what makes bull riding tick and what makes its fans love the sport."

With the PBR set to have its permanent Hall of Fame at the cowboy museum, The Wrangler was presented to Giangola by PBR commissioner and CEO Sean Gleason. Giangola wrote most of "Love & Try" when COVID-19 shut down New York City, where he lives.