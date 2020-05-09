GUTHRIE, Okla. — At the Professional Bull Riders' second closed event in Oklahoma, two riders broke buckoff streaks to tie for the Round 1 win, the world No. 1 rode yet another bull, and a three-time PBR World Champion made league history on Saturday night.
While 14 cowboys reached the requisite 8 seconds inside Lazy E Arena, Lucas Divino and Stetson Lawrence rode supreme, tying for the Round 1 win with matching 87.5-point scores at the Unleash The Beast’s PBR Cooper Tires Invitational.
Divino covered Foghorn Leghorn while Lawrence bested Rising Sun.
Divino’s qualified ride snapped a six-out buckoff streak dating to March 1, when he last reached the 8-second whistle in Kansas City en route to his first PBR Unleash The Beast event victory.
Lawrence also snapped a buckoff streak, atop a familiar foe. The North Dakotan had first attempted Rising Sun in 2018 on the premier Unleash The Beast when he rode the bovine athlete for 86.25 points in Sacramento, California.
Each rider collected a check for $3,125, in addition to a crucial 15 world points.
Divino maintained his world No. 12 rank, while Lawrence gained seven positions, climbing from No. 37 to No. 30.
In Round 2 on Sunday, Divino will attempt a bovine athlete he has never before climbed aboard in Bullseye. Lawrence will face his second rematch of the event, Sosa’s Alley Cat, who he has mounted three times prior.
Among the eight other riders who earned scores on Saturday night, three-time PBR world champion Silvano Alves further etched his name in the sport’s record books.
Alves covered Red Dawn for 78.75 points, his 412th qualified ride on the premier series, tying two-time PBR World Champion Chris Shivers for fifth-most qualified rides ever earned on the elite Unleash The Beast.
PBR’s 2008 World Champion Guilherme Marchi leads the league with 635, followed by two-time World Champion J.B. Mauney with 528, 2004 World Champion Mike Lee with 525, and Valdiron de Oliveira with 429.
World No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme continued his league-dominating 2020 season in Round 1.
The Brazilian phenom, a former semi-professional soccer player, now leads No. 2 Jess Lockwood of Volberg, who is currently sidelined due to surgery to repair an injured hamstring, by 126 points.
Columbia Falls' Matt Triplett had no qualified rides.
