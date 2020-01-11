BOZEMAN -- Saturday was a big night for the bull-riding Lockwood brothers of Volborg.
First, reigning Professional Bull Riders world champion Jess Lockwood used a re-ride in the first round of the 2020 Chicago Invitational to earn a win at the All-State Arena. Several hours later and 2,000 miles away in Reno, Nevada, younger brother Jake Lockwood went 3-for-3 at the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour to earn his first career PWVT win.
Jess Lockwood began his night with an eight-second ride on JJ Da Boss but was awarded a re-ride on Hy Test. He scored an 89 to win $3,580 and earn 20 world points, though he remained in third place in the standings.
Lockwood's ride was 0.75 better than Matt Triplett of Columbia Falls and Jose Vitor Leme of Brazil, who tied for second. The Chicago event concludes Sunday.
In Reno, Jake Lockwood recorded an 85-point ride aboard Big Jake in Saturday's second round and followed that with an 86-point score aboard Sledge Hammer in the title round. Those rides came on the heels of a victory in the first round Friday with a 90-point ride.
Jake Lockwood earned 43.66 world points and a $6,500 paycheck. He also landed an invitation to the Unleash The Beast Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic in Sacramento, California, on Jan. 24-26.
