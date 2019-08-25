NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Marco Eguchi notched a 3-for-5 performance to win the final major of the Professional Bull Riders Unleash the Beast season on Sunday.
The 30-year-old bull rider from Brazil earned $124,826.35 and 857.5 world standings points.
First-round leader Dalton Kasel of Texas finished second overall and earned $47,410.81. Kasel, 20, recorded the high-marked ride of the event for a $26,000 bonus. In round two, Kasel scored an event-high 92 points on Fearless.
Top-ranked bull rider Jess Lockwood of Volborg, the 2017 world champion, placed sixth for 60 points. Lockwood recorded an 87.75-point ride in the second round.
Lockwood earned $3,032.43 and 60 world points. He now has a 400-point lead over second-ranked Chase Outlaw and a 498.34-point advantage over third-ranked Jose Vitor Leme.
Outlaw was bucked off both of his draws and Leme finished 10th with an 86.5-point ride in the first round. Leme earned 15 world points.
Columbia Falls bull rider Matt Triplett tied for 11th with an 86 in the first round. Triplett earned five points. The 28-year-old Triplett is ranked 13th in the world.
The competition was held at the home of the NHL's Nashville Predators.
