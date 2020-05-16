GUTHRIE, Okla. — Mason Taylor of Texas won the first round at the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast stop at Lazy E Arena here on Saturday.
The round began the third PBR event at the Lazy E where bull riders competed in a closed arena to fans because of health and wellness concerns due to COVID-19.
The bulls were in full force on Saturday, with only six cowboys recording qualified rides at the Lucas Oil Invitational.
Taylor bucked to an 88.75-point ride and earned 20 world standings points and $3,750.
Amadeu Campos Silva (87.5), Alex Cerqueira (8.475), Lucas Divino (84.25), Silvano Alves (82.75) and Derek Kolbaba (81.75) also recorded scores.
Montana bull riders Matt Triplett, Jake Lockwood and Dakota Louis did not post a score.
The event will conclude with round two and the championship round on Sunday.
According to a press release from the PBR, the circuit's trio of events with no fans in attendance at Lazy E Arena has utilized a health and safety plan "that has been reviewed by more than a dozen other sports leagues and organizing bodies."
