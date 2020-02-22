ST. LOUIS — Columbia Falls' Matt Triplett placed second in the 15/15 Bucking Battle at the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beat U.S. Border Patrol Invitational on Saturday.
In the third 15/15 event of the year, Triplett capitalized on a re-ride and bucked to a score of 91.5-points aboard Safety Meeting. He earned 40 world standings points and $5,000.
According to a PBR press release, it was Triplett's first 90-point ride since September 2019. The release also stated that Triplett became only the third PBR rider to cover Safety Meeting.
Defending PBR world champion Jess Lockwood of Volborg was fourth in the special round with a score of 89.25 and earned 30 points.
Daylon Swearingen had the third 90-plus point ride of his career with a score of 91.75 points for the 15/15 win, 50 points and $7,000.
Lockwood also placed second in the first round with a score of 86.5 points. He earned 10 points. Overall, Lockwood earned $5,802.86 and 40 points and is the third-ranked bull rider in the world.
Claudio Montanha Jr. placed first in the round with 87 points and earned 20 points.
Triplett, Browning cowboy Dakota Louis and Jake Lockwood of Volborg did not record a score in the first round.
The event concludes Sunday with round two and the championship round.
