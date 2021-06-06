BILLINGS — Montana bull riders Matt Triplett and Dakota Louis placed highly at Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro Division events in the Treasure State over the weekend.
At the Dusty Gliko Bull Riding Challenge in Great Falls on Saturday, Triplett scored an 89.5-point ride in the second round to finish in second place, earning eight points and $3,222.93. Stetson Lawrence of Williston, North Dakota, put together rides of 83 and 87.5 to win the event and grab 15 points and $3,911.33. Andrew Alvidrez and Jake Davis tied for third with each recording a ride of 87.5 points in the first round.
On Friday in Kalispell, Louis scored rides of 84 and 87 points to earn seven points in the world standings and a check for $1,802.26 for third place. Derek Kolbaba had rides of 87 and 89.5 to place first and earn 15 points in the standings and $4,473.45. Daylon Swearingen was second with scores of 85.5 and 89 for eight points and $2,896.48. Lawrence was sixth with a score of 86.5 in the first round to earn two points and $553.55. Triplett tied for eighth with a score of 85.5 in the first round and earned $90.11.
Three more Touring Pro events are planned for the Treasure State this year. There is a stop in Livingston July 17, a three-day event in Big Sky July 22-24 and on Aug. 28 there will be a performance in Eureka.
