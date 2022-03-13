GLENDALE, Ariz. — Mauricio Gulla Moreira had three 90-point rides in three attempts to win the Professional Bull Riders U.S. Border Patrol Invitational on Sunday.

With his Unleash The Beast tour stop victory, Moreira climbed to No. 2 in the world standings.

The 22-year-old Brazilian had scores of 90, 90.5 and 91.75 to earn 157 points and $48,271.

Luciano De Castro, also of Brazil, was also 3 for 3 to place second. However, Moreira totaled 272.25 aggregate points to 261.75 to capture the event. 

Former Montana State cowboy Chase Dougherty placed seventh with a score of 87.75 points in the second round for 22.5 points.

Dakota Louis of Browning didn't post a score.

The premier series will stop in Kansas City, Missouri, Friday and Saturday. 

