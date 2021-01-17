OCALA, Fla. — Mauricio Moreira of Brazil was crowned the Professional Bull Riders Monster Energy Invitational event champion on Sunday as the Unleash The Beast: American Roots edition tour stop concluded here.
It was the Brazilian's first career win on the league’s elite tour. He earned a $10,000 bonus and Montana Silversmiths belt buckle.
Fellow Brazilian Junior Patrik Souza delivered a perfect 2-for-2 performance, and won the second competition for the premier series tour stop.
The PBR changed event rules on the elite series tour this year. For each multi-day tour stop, each day constitutes a competition. Each competition is comprised of a 30-rider first round, followed by a championship round of the top 12, and awards both world points and prize money. The event winner is the cowboy who earns the most world points across all of the weekend's competitions according to the PBR.
Souza was a last-minute addition to the draw for the event, joining the field after two positions were vacated by two-time PBR world champion Jess Lockwood of Volborg and 2020 PBR world titlist Jose Vitor Leme of Brazil. Both championship hopefuls were injured in the opening competition on Saturday and unable to compete Sunday the PBR noted in a press release.
Lockwood suffered an apparent broken jaw on Saturday when he collided with Detroit Lean's horn in the first round. Leme was hurt after being bucked off Dirty Sancho. Both cowboys were thrown after 2.75 seconds in the first round. PBR Insider Justin Felisko tweeted that Leme had an "apparent right ankle fracture."
According to a tweet by Felisko on Sunday, Lockwood is scheduled to be evaluated Monday in Dallas and told Felisko he will be out likely a few weeks if he needs surgery.
Jess Lockwood says he will meet with Dr. Tandy Freeman in Dallas Monday to see the extent of his jaw injury. Lockwood says he will be out likely a few weeks if he needs surgery.— Justin Felisko (@jfelisko) January 17, 2021
Felisko also tweeted that Leme told him he was 90% sure his injury would not require surgery and he would let the the injured ankle heal naturally.
Heal naturally* https://t.co/ZFouwXhPGU— Justin Felisko (@jfelisko) January 17, 2021
Browning's Dakota Louis did not post a score on Sunday after placing 12th overall with a ride of 83.5 points in the opening round on Saturday. Louis is 27th in the current world standings.
The next PBR Unleash The Beast: American Roots Edition stop is the Arcadia Invitational in Arcadia, Florida, on Jan. 23-24.
