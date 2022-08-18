CALDWELL, Idaho — Melstone saddle bronc rider Sage Newman is having the time of his life doing what he loves most, and that showed at the second performance of the Caldwell Night Rodeo on Wednesday.
When Newman got to the rodeo, he was No. 1 in the world standings. The way he rode here, he is likely to increase his lead over the man in second place, reigning world champion Stetson Wright. Wright will compete in saddle bronc riding on Friday night.
Newman was a half-point off of the arena record of 91 set in 2011 by Shawn Stroh. He rode Calgary Stampede’s horse Burban for 90.5 points and is now in the lead and will be back here on Saturday for championship night. If anyone moves him down the leaderboard, there will be a tie for the arena record or a brand new one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.