Melstone's Sage Newman missed the arena record by a half-point at the Caldwell Night Rodeo. 

CALDWELL, Idaho — Melstone saddle bronc rider Sage Newman is having the time of his life doing what he loves most, and that showed at the second performance of the Caldwell Night Rodeo on Wednesday.

When Newman got to the rodeo, he was No. 1 in the world standings. The way he rode here, he is likely to increase his lead over the man in second place, reigning world champion Stetson Wright. Wright will compete in saddle bronc riding on Friday night.

Newman was a half-point off of the arena record of 91 set in 2011 by Shawn Stroh. He rode Calgary Stampede’s horse Burban for 90.5 points and is now in the lead and will be back here on Saturday for championship night. If anyone moves him down the leaderboard, there will be a tie for the arena record or a brand new one.

