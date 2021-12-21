BILLINGS — For saddle bronc rider Sage Newman of Melstone, the thrill of qualifying for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is something he wants to experience every year.
Newman competed at the NFR for the first time Dec. 2-11 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
The 23-year-old finished 11th in the world standings with $125,375.22 in earnings. Overall, he was 13th in the average in Las Vegas with 423 points on five successful rides.
Newman opened the NFR with an 83.5 in the first round, which was good for ninth. In the fourth round, he bucked to an 82 for 11th place.
The sixth round saw Newman collect his first check with a score of 87, which was good for fourth place and $11,321. One round later, Newman was an impressive second with an 87 to net $21,336.
Newman also earned a score on the final night with an 83.5 for 12th place. Newman recalled his first NFR in an interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com prior to the annual Chase Hawks Roughstock Rodeo at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark Saturday night.
“It was great and everything I dreamed of just being down there with all these guys and the best knowing there is nothing better,” Newman said. “It was a blast for sure.”
Earning his first career payday at the NFR was thrilling for Newman.
“The first couple of rounds were a little slow, but once I got going I felt good,” he said. “It felt good to get some money. It wasn’t a dry run. It didn’t go exactly as I wanted, but I was happy to be there and get some money.”
Newman was at the Metra, participating in Chase Hawks. The annual December invitational is a target for many cowboys to compete in as several of the participants have either just been in Vegas, or have qualified for the NFR in the past.
Traditionally, 20 cowboys are registered in each of the three rough stock categories of bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding. There was a purse of $25,000 per event for a total payout of $75,000. The rodeo was sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association for the first time and money won at it counts toward the world standings.
The Chase Hawks event, in its 26th year, raises funds for the Chase Hawks Memorial Association’s community crisis fund.
Matched against Miss Chestnuts Legacy, Newman didn’t record a score.
Newman said it was his third time competing at Chase Hawks.
“This is a great event and for a great cause. It’s a mini NFR,” Newman said, all the while with a broad smile on his face. “A lot of the stock and the cowboys from the NFR are here. It’s a good time to get together before Christmas and a really fun rodeo.”
While it is now winter, that doesn’t mean the cowboys aren’t busy. Actually, there are plenty of big rodeos on the upcoming schedule Newman explained.
“I’m entered in the New Year’s Eve Buck & Ball in Gillette, Wyoming,” he said. “After that, I go to the Montana Circuit Finals in January and after that to Denver and Fort Worth and the winter rodeos. There’s not much of a break. We’ll roll into 2022 pretty much.”
Newman hopes the ambitious schedule once again leads to him winning enough money to qualify for the NFR next December. And, Newman would like to continue his progression by finishing higher in the world standings and winning more money in Vegas.
“Definitely I want to be in the top 15 again and I want to better myself than 2021 and be in the top 10 and mostly have fun,” Newman said. “Hopefully, I win a lot of rodeos.”
Newman said he's looking forward to the chase of finishing in the top 15 of the saddle bronc standings and qualifying for the NFR.
"There's always something to work on. I feel great and healthy," Newman said. "I am ready to get 2022 started."
