BILLINGS — Melstone cowboy Sage Newman is ready to make a run at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Now 11th in the world saddle bronc standings with $57,945.37 in winnings, the 23-year-old graduate of Melstone High School is aiming to be competing in Las Vegas Dec. 2-11. The top 15 in all seven events qualify for the finale at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Newman, who turned professional in 2017, has never qualified for the NFR.
“Definitely to get down to Vegas for the NFR,” Newman told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “That’s my goal to be in the top 15 and keep doing what I’m doing and taking it one horse at a time.”
The “one horse at a time” mantra continues for Newman Friday night during the second performance of the Yellowstone River Roundup PRCA rodeo at First Interstate Bank Arena at MetraPark. Friday is the second of three performances at Metra. Action on Friday and Saturday begins at 7 p.m.
Newman is scheduled to ride Magilla at the Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics produced MontanaFair rodeo at Metra.
“I love Montana rodeos,” Newman said. “They are my favorite rodeos. Billings is my hometown rodeo. It’s only one and a half hours from my house. It’s nice to go there and see the family. It’s always a good time.”
Newman has had to work hard to move up the world standings.
In 2017, he said he suffered a broken leg at Cheyenne Frontier Days.
“That took me out for six months. I was on crutches,” he said. “In 2018, I came back and didn’t go hard-hard. I went Montana rodeoing.
“In 2019, I kind of had a rough year, but it was a decent year. I was just getting going again and in 2020, the pandemic hit and this year I took off and am going good.”
In 2018, Newman placed 52nd in the final world standings and earned $19,393 and in 2019 he was 74th in the world with $11,891. During 2020, a year in which many rodeos were canceled and some cowboys didn’t travel as much because of the virus, Newman netted $2,017 and finished in 97th place.
This year, a highlight for Newman has been winning the Elizabeth (Colorado) Stampede.
Newman always tries to shoot for a top-six finish so he can be in the money.
“Even if you don’t win every one, just winning money is a goal … as long as you’re in the money you’re doing good,” he said.
One of the reasons “everything is clicking” for Newman is the camaraderie he has with the cowboys he travels with. The group is inspired to do better while watching each other ride saddle bronc at a high level.
Newman, Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge, Kolby Wanchuk of Sherwood Park, Alberta, and Tanner Butner of Daniel, Wyoming, all travel together to the various rodeos. All are entered in Billings Friday.
Brooks is ranked fourth in the world, Wanchuk sixth and Butner 40th.
“It’s a really good traveling group and we are feeding off each other and doing really good,” Newman said. “It’s been fun.”
When he’s not rodeoing, Newman is working on the family ranch five miles east of Melstone on the Musselshell River. He has his own house on the ranch and some cows and horses of his own. The family also farms.
While home, there might be time to sneak away cat fishing — but not much.
“When I’m home, I try to go catfishing as much as I can, it’s pretty fun,” he said. “When I was little, I caught like a 12-pounder. It was dang sure big. I just haven’t been home much to do a bunch of fishing.”
And during the season, that’s alright for Newman as he chases his first NFR appearance.
“It’s been really good this year. I can’t complain at all,” he said. “I’ve been drawing some good horses and feeling good. It’s been a blast.”
