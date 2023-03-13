COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Sage Newman performed the calculus, crunched the numbers, and followed his gut onto a flight. He was in Weatherford, Texas, when he learned of his ride at the 94th Annual Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo. The standout saddle bronc rider drew Frontier Rodeo's High River. Time to decide if the match with the potential money made sense.
"I had never been on that horse. I didn't know who the horse was. I looked up a few scores, and he looked like he had real potential with some 80s. Nothing too crazy. So, I went out on a limb," the Melstone cowboy explained. "I'll fly over there and take my chances."
It proved the right choice to scoot from Dallas to Orlando. Newman scored an 86.5 on his lone ride, edging out Gus Gaillard (85) and Jake Watson (84.5) for the top $4,343 prize at the Playoff Series rodeo.
"It worked out. He was a really good horse, and he had a good day," Newman said. "I was super happy with the outcome. I have never done really good there. But it's a cool rodeo. That Florida sunshine, you can't beat it. It was fun being out there."
Newman is a cowboy straight out of a classic western. He was built for this. In 2022, he not only found his stride, but was left sprinting away from opponents on most weekends. He qualified for his second-straight Wrangler National Final Rodeo, earning $320,474. He finished fifth in the PRCA RAM World Standings.
"Honestly, it's just about consistency. Consistency is the key. Now, it's about keeping the ball rolling," said Newman, who is competing at RodeoHouston the next few days, looking to match last season's first-place $50,000 payday. "For me, I need to keep it simple and just try to have good rides on every horse I get on."
This season, Newman is third in the current world standings with $38,332.99 in earnings. Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, tops the saddle bronc standings with $72,309.01 and Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, Alberta, is second with $49,997.23.
The future is neon bright for Newman. He just turned 25. And everything he wants to accomplish remains possible.
"What motivates me? Honestly, I love rodeo. I love the western way of life. I love being a cowboy," Newman said. "I crave it. It pushes me to be a better rider and a better person every day."
Other winners at the $148,451 rodeo were all-around cowboy Marcus Theriot ($5,770, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping); bareback riders Clayton Biglow (86 points on Frontier Rodeo's Dark Time) and Lane McGehee (86 points on Frontier Rodeo's Night Fist); steer wrestler Tristan Martin (3.6 seconds); team ropers Jacob Dagenhart/Adam Plyler (5.3 seconds); tie-down roper Michael Otero (8.5 seconds); barrel racer Shaeley Jenkins (16.54 seconds); and bull rider Koby Radley (88.5 points on Frontier Rodeo's Harlon Nights).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.