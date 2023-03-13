Sage Newman

Melstone's Sage Newman, pictured at the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, won the 94th Annual Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo that was held last week. 

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Sage Newman performed the calculus, crunched the numbers, and followed his gut onto a flight. He was in Weatherford, Texas, when he learned of his ride at the 94th Annual Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo. The standout saddle bronc rider drew Frontier Rodeo's High River. Time to decide if the match with the potential money made sense. 

"I had never been on that horse. I didn't know who the horse was. I looked up a few scores, and he looked like he had real potential with some 80s. Nothing too crazy. So, I went out on a limb," the Melstone cowboy explained. "I'll fly over there and take my chances." 

