ARLINGTON, Texas — Melstone cowboy Sage Newman scored an 87.5 and finished second in the saddle bronc competition Saturday at The American Rodeo at AT&T Stadium.
Ryder Wright of Milford, Utah, was first in the go-round with a 90.75 and Brody Cress of Hillsdale, Wyoming, was third at 87.00.
Newman qualified for the long-go Saturday.
Newman is coming off second- and fourth-place finishes in January at the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals in Kalispell. He pocketed $1,483 then.
