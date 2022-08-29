COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The amazing season of saddle bronc rider Sage Newman continues.
The Melstone cowboy earned $23,634 at four different rodeos the third weekend of August, highlighted by his $13,902 payday at the Xtreme Bronc Finals in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Aug. 21.
By earning that amount and even more over this past weekend, Newman upped his season total to $243,458.90, which is a new regular-season saddle bronc earnings record before the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. The previous record was $224,488 set by Ryder Wright in 2019.
"This season has been awesome," Newman said. "I didn't even know I broke the record. Somebody text me the other day and said congrats on breaking the record and I didn't even know what he was talking about. It took me a while to figure out what he was talking about and this is pretty cool."
Newman is sure to add to his record total as the PRCA regular season doesn't end until Sept. 30.
This season, Newman, who leads the PRCA world standings, has won countless rodeos, including RodeoHouston. At RodeoHouston, he pocketed $57,500.
Newman won the coveted RodeoHouston title with a 93-point ride on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Billie in the Championship Shootout at NGR Stadium.
"That was unbelievable," said Newman, 24. "That was the most memorable win of my career so far. It's a legendary rodeo and to be able to win that is amazing. My traveling partner Kolby Wanchuk got on that horse (Billie) in San Antonio (Feb. 26) and was 90 on him, so I knew what he was all about and when I drew that horse, I was pretty excited.
"I was talking with some of my traveling partners, and I told them last year I was fighting to get $80,000 at the end of the year."
From 2017-20, Newman earned a combined $33,000 and some change and then everything changed in 2021.
"2017 was my first year and in 2018 I ended up breaking my leg and it took me a little bit of time to come back," Newman said. "In 2019, I just kind of circuit rodeoed, and 2020 was COVID, and I didn't really get to go that year so I just kind of stayed home and practiced and got ready for 2021. That's when it all kicked off. Honestly, I just think I matured a bunch and got comfortable. I feel like I belong. I'm just having fun and traveling partners help out as well and I have a great traveling crew."
Newman is in the rig with Kolby Wanchuk (10th in the world standings); Chase Brooks (12th) and Tanner Butner (16th).
"Our main goal is to get all four of us to the NFR," Newman said.
Newman made his Wrangler National Finals Rodeo debut last year finishing 12th in the regular season world standings with $82,718.
He earned $42,658 at the Wrangler NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center last December in Las Vegas, placing in two rounds, and finishing 11th in the world standings with $125,375.
"I'm just going to keep doing what I'm doing and going at them one horse at a time, and just doing my job and let the chips fall where they may," Newman said. "I just want to work hard and have fun doing it. We are all entered up and there's no slowing down. All gas no brakes."
