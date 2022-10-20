BILLINGS — Houston Brown had his breakthrough MetraPark moment Thursday night at the NILE PRCA rodeo.
The Miles City cowboy scored a ride of 87 points aboard an aggressive Foxy Mama, as the bucking bronc broke from the chutes kicking up dirt.
The electric ride was enough to be atop the saddle bronc leaderboard after the first day of the three-performance NILE.
Brown, a 2017 graduate of Powder River County High School in Broadus, said the ride was his best performance at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. The 24-year-old said he has ridden at the Metra “six or seven” times at the NILE, Chase Hawks, and MontanaFair rodeos.
“I rode a few times here, but just never as good,” he said.
Last year at the first performance of the NILE, Brown recorded a score of 72.5 in the saddle bronc.
“It was a great horse,” said Brown after the ride Thursday. “That horse is awesome and bucks right out of there.
“It’s great, especially Billings. I’ve never had a lot of luck for whatever reason. This is the first time I’ve had any success.”
The three-day NILE continues on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Metra. It is Tough Enough To Wear Pink night.
Sage Newman of Melstone, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association saddle bronc leader at the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, didn’t receive a score. The PRCA regular season ends at the conclusion of September and the NILE counts towards the 2023 season. The National Finals Rodeo is Dec. 1-10 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Brown ended the regular-season a career-best 37th in the standings with $45,116.40 in winnings. The fourth-year pro concluded the 2021 season ranked a then-career-best 45th with earnings of $20,458.91.
“My goal would be to make the NFR this year,” said Brown. “I am finally getting to the point where I should get into some big winter rodeos, Houston and San Antonio and get the ball rolling and hopefully stay healthy and things go the way they need to.”
Brown explained that entries into Houston and San Antonio are based on rankings. He’s also planning on competing in Denver and Fort Worth with the hope of placing highly and earning lucrative purse money. The PRCA world standings are based on money won.
“It makes it a lot easier if you start off strong. It kind of helps jump-start your year,” Brown, who lives on the family ranch just south of Miles City, said.
Brown said that this past season he made a run at qualifying for the Canadian Finals Rodeo Nov. 2-6 in Red Deer, Alberta. While he fell just short, he enjoyed competing at 22 rodeos north of the border.
“I got passed in the very last rodeo to make it. I was 13th (in the standings) and they take 12,” he said.
Just like in the United States, there is stiff competition at rodeos in Canada, Brown said.
“Canadian broncs are outstanding and the cowboys are great. There are a lot of good bucking horses,” Brown said, before adding, “Canada is beautiful and has great views and some of the greatest rodeos in the world.”
Brown, the 2017 National High School Finals Rodeo saddle bronc champion, said this year he plans on going to as many rodeos as he can in his pursuit of the NFR.
“The maximum you can go to that count towards the world finals is 100,” he said. “If I need to, I’ll go to 100 rodeos. Whatever it takes to make the NFR.”
The saddle bronc rider is hoping his performance at the NILE Thursday holds up and earns him a nice paycheck. Brown is also entered in the Bucking Battle in Bismarck (North Dakota) Saturday.
Before the round on Thursday Brown said he thought he had a chance to finally perform well at the Metra and that he always looked forward to the NILE.
“It’s a nice rodeo close to home,” Brown said. “Powder River Rodeo brought some good horses. I have a good one and am excited about it and could win the rodeo if I do my job.”
Brown did his job and left the arena with his breakthrough Metra moment and the first-round lead.
