The Miles City tie-down roper was in Billings Friday to compete in the NILE PRCA rodeo at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. While he probably didn’t record the time he was hoping for with his 19.9-second score, a game second effort helped him achieve his mission and complete the run.
While some of the cowboys and cowgirls who were competing at the NILE have National Finals Rodeo aspirations, others like Bott, compete mainly on the Montana Circuit and hope to qualify for the NFR Open, formerly titled the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo.
Bott, who has a daytime job and career at Stockman Bank in Miles City as a lender, has a goal of once again qualifying for the national rodeo and representing the Treasure State circuit.
“I just want to try and make the Circuit Finals. I’d love to win the circuit one more time,” Bott said. “I don’t know if I’ll get it done, but one of these years if I get a good horse under me I’ll give it a go.”
For Bott, winning the Montana Circuit year-end title will always hold a special place in his heart.
“Just because it was the first year I rodeoed in the PRCA,” said Bott. “We went pretty hard that summer. That was the summer before I went to work. It was pretty special to win it before starting a career.”
The 25-year-old Bott grew up in Powell, Wyoming, and graduated from Powell High School in 2015. He was on the rodeo team at Casper College in the Cowboy State for two years and then at Montana State. He was a three-time College National Finals Rodeo qualifier, finishing 16th and eighth for Casper College and sixth for MSU.
Like many of the cowboys and cowgirls, Bott said one of the reasons for entering the NILE was to try and earn some money and start to build his place in the standings early in the 2023 season. The 2022 PRCA season concluded at the end of September.
“It’s just a great chance to get a start for the 2023 rodeo season,” he said. “If you can get a check here it will give you a great start on making the Circuit Finals.”
On Friday, Bott said he was borrowing the horse belonging to Shay Keller of Rockglen, Saskatchewan, to compete at the NILE. Keller also competed Friday.
A hobby for Bott is training tie-down roping horses for himself and others. Through this process, Bott said he hopes to develop a horse of his own to compete with regularly and make that Circuit Finals push.
“It’s just I like to feel like I am teaching them something,” he said of training tie-down roping horses. “When you ride a finished horse, they already know their job so well it’s not as rewarding.”
Bott planned to drive home after competing on Friday. He was taking the horse he was training to “her first jackpot tourney” in Miles City on Saturday.
Perhaps Bott will soon have that good horse under him and make another push for a Montana Circuit championship.
