COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There’s been no such thing as downtime for reigning PRCA world champion tie-down roper Haven Meged.
With rodeos on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Meged has been hard at work at his family’s ranch in Miles City.
“I’ve been staying busy calving and branding now,” said Meged, 22, in a recent PRCA press release. “My dad (Bart) keeps us busy all day. We don’t ever get inside until about 10 o’clock every night. By that time, you’re ready for bed. It’s a full-time job out there at the ranch. We run 700 cows.”
Some cowboys are trying to find things to do without rodeo, but Meged is keeping things in perspective.
“I like to be home, so it is not hard on me (not rodeoing),” he said in the PRCA release. “It’s fun getting to be around and be at home this time of year when calving is going on. I really enjoy being home.”
In the most recent standings, Meged is 10th in tie-down roping with $21,562.85.
Meged hasn’t been practicing much since being in Miles City.
“I’ve been breakaway (roping) a little bit, but I haven’t really tied any down yet,” Meged told the PRCA. “I have just been trying to give everything a break.”
With the rodeo schedule in neutral, Meged believes it is helping his horses.
“It sucks that we are not rodeoing, but the horses aren’t getting any wear and tear on them,” Meged said in the PRCA release. “This is good for our horses to get a break, rest up and be sharp and ready when we get ready to go back on the road.”
Meged’s main horse, 10-year-old Beyoncé, is the horse he won the world title on.
Meged had a magical 2019 season. He made his National Finals Rodeo debut and earned $126,135 in Las Vegas, thanks to placing in five rounds. He also won the world title as a rookie with $246,013 in earnings and the average with a time of 85.7 seconds on 10 head.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.