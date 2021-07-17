COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The wait was worth it for the ProRodeo Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
After the ProRodeo Hall of Fame induction ceremony was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the award-winning, eight-member, 2020 class of inductees got their moment in the spotlight as they were enshrined in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame Saturday.
Cody Ohl, a six-time PRCA world champion, headlined the decorated class. Ohl, who won world championships in tie-down roping (1997-98, 2001, 2003, 2006) and all-around (2001) went into the Hall of Fame with renowned bareback horse Grated Coconut of Calgary Stampede; world champion bull rider Butch Kirby (1978); stock contractor Jim Sutton Jr.; contract personnel and Missoula native Sunni Deb Backstrom; notable Randy Witte; the Ellensburg Rodeo; and world champion barrel racer Martha Josey (1980).
Ohl among PRCA’s best ropers in history
Ohl has long been considered one of the all-time top ropers in the storied history of ProRodeo.
The tie-down roper and all-around cowboy had his name cemented with the greats of the sport.
Ohl, 47, was unable to attend the induction ceremony because of a recent illness. Kendra Santos, a longtime friend of Ohl’s, spoke on his behalf.
“When the young guns out there making headlines today were roping the dummy and tying to the post as kids, they were dreaming big and pretending to be Cody Ohl,” Santos said. “Cody ran on heart, adrenaline and emotion. He gave it his guts and he left it all in the arena. No one stopped more hearts or dropped more jaws than rodeo rock star Cody Ohl.”
When Ohl was informed of his induction, he was thrilled.
“It’s the greatest feeling in the world,” Ohl said. “You dream of being a world champion your whole life, and it only gets to be real for so many. To be inducted into the Hall of Fame for a great career is pretty amazing.”
After winning the 1994 PRCA Overall Rookie of the Year, the Texas cowboy collected six world champion buckles. He also qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo 20 times (1994-2001, 2003-14) and the Clem McSpadden National Finals Steer Roping three times (1999-2001).
With $3.5 million in career earnings, Ohl is second only to Trevor Brazile in total money won in ProRodeo competition.
Ohl’s most memorable run came in a round at the 2003 Wrangler NFR when he clocked a time of 6.5 seconds, tying for the third-fastest time ever witnessed in ProRodeo.
During his final trip to the Wrangler NFR in 2014, he won at least a share of first place in three rounds to extend his tie-down roping event record total to 52 round wins.
Ohl also shares the record for most NFR round wins in a single year, and he did it on two occasions. Ohl won five rounds in 2001 and 2013. The only other tie-down roper to win five rounds in a single NFR was Dave Brock in 1978.
Ohl also has the NFR record for Round 3 (6.6 seconds, 2014) and Round 4 (6.6, 2009), and shares the record in Round 7 (6.7, 2003) and Round 10 (6.5, 2003). That Round 10 time also is tied with Trevor Brazile (Round 8, 2015) for the Thomas & Mack Center arena record.
Backstrom an all-time great secretary
Backstrom, who attended Sentinel High School, is an 18-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Secretary (1991, 2000, 2003, 2006-2020) who has earned PRCA Secretary of the Year 11 times (including in 2020), more than any other recipient, for being the best in the business.
She served as the contestant office manager at the 2005 NFR and three times as an NFR timer (1975, 1980, 1984). Her mother, Ellen, was inducted as contract personnel in 1995. They are the first mother and daughter to be inducted into the Hall.
“I didn’t think I’d be as emotional today about myself (being inducted) as I was about my mom,” Sunni Deb said. “I am rodeo, and it runs in my blood. The PRCA runs straight through my veins.”
Ellen Backstrom was a four-time NFR secretary and was elected in the late 1970’s to serve on the PRCA Board of Directors as contract personnel director, making her the only female to ever serve on the Board.
“My mom was the first woman inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame,” said Sunni Deb, 63. “It was one of my proudest days. My entire life is the rodeo industry and always has been. I can’t tell you how much this means to me.”
Sunni Deb, who has lived in Arizona since the 1970s, received her first Rodeo Cowboys Association card in 1968 and PRCA card in 1976. She works about 120 performances a year for prestigious rodeos such as Denver, San Antonio, Houston, Nampa, Idaho, and Waco, Texas. She has worked for Cervi Championship Rodeo since 1980.
Sunni Deb wants to work in rodeo until she’s no longer effective at her job.
“I love what I do, I love every aspect of our business,” she said. “I gave up having kids and a real family life because this is what I wanted to do. I’ve given up a lot, and I don’t know that everybody wants to give that much up. I know what this honor means, but it still hasn’t really sunk in. It’s forever and the ultimate honor in our business.”
Grated Coconut was one of a kind
Calgary Stampede horse Grated Coconut was one for the ages.
The horse furthered his legacy by entering the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. Grated Coconut, 24, lives on the Calgary Stampede ranch in Hanna, Alberta.
“Within the sport of rodeo, Grated Coconut was the epitome of everything a bucking horse should be,” said Keith Marrington of the Calgary Stampede. “He was a skilled, naturally talented bucking bronc whose power, athleticism, competitive spirit and brilliance showed through his 114 performances.”
Longtime stock contractor gets the call
This well-deserved honor was a long time in the making for Sutton Jr.
Sutton Jr. is the patriarch of Sutton Rodeo, and he and his wife, Julie, have a six-generation family operation still running strong. Sutton Rodeo is based in Onida, S.D.
“I don’t know how it could be any better,” said Sutton, 86. “This is a pretty big deal when you get in with people like Casey Tibbs. I really never thought about being in the (ProRodeo) Hall of Fame. I tried to rodeo as good as I could and figured I wasn’t going to get in the Hall of Fame that direction. I think our rodeo company and the people in it who are mostly family have all done well with their part, and you add it all up and it turns out pretty good.”
Kirby joins rodeo heroes
Kirby earned $15,000 at the 1978 NFR to claim the bull riding world title. He qualified for the NFR eight times (1973-75, 77-78, 80-82), also finishing third twice and fifth once.
Kirby still hasn’t quit rodeo. Instead, he’s been a PRCA pro official for 25 years and judged the NFR for 27 years. In fact, if he didn’t have Hall of Fame obligations Saturday, he likely would’ve been at a rodeo.
“My boss would probably have me working,” Kirby laughed. “He (Chris Horton, Director of Rodeo Approvals) said, ‘Butch, I have to give you a week off.’ I told him he could have had me judging the rodeo here in Colorado Springs.”
Ellensburg boasts big-time rodeo
The Ellensburg (Washington) Rodeo has been capturing the hearts of rodeo fans since 1923. The rodeo is held over Labor Day Weekend each year, bringing an important ProRodeo Tour stop to the Pacific Northwest.
On Saturday, the Ellensburg Rodeo was the one being honored, as a 2020 inductee of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.
“It’s a huge honor for not only us on the board, but for the entire community of Ellensburg,” said Jerry Doolin, Ellensburg Rodeo President. “It’s really rewarding because we’ve seen just how hard everyone works to make this the best rodeo in the country.”
Witte writes way into Hall
Witte is a familiar name to rodeo fans. For 36 years he dedicated himself to the sport of rodeo, not through competition, but through his writing.
Now, it’s time for his name to go into the history books alongside the greats he spent most of his life covering.
“I interviewed a lot of inductees and champions throughout my career, now I’m going to be right alongside them, it’s truly unbelievable,” Witte said. “It’s one of those things, you just have to sit back and enjoy the moment.”
Josey rewarded for all-around work
Many Women’s Professional Rodeo Association world champions credit Josey with helping them achieve their goals.
On Saturday, Josey’s talents and those she helped discover landed the 11-time NFR qualifier in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.
Josey made the NFR 11 times on six different horses across four consecutive decades. She won the barrel racing world title in 1980 on Sonny Bit O’ Both, the same year the duo also won the AQHA World Championship, a feat that’s never been duplicated.
