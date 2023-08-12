MISSOULA — Chase Brooks could save a lot of gas money and maybe even win more dough if the veteran cowboy took a more convenient route to rodeo success.

But it's not his way. He grew up in Deer Lodge and he's one of the many Montana cowboys that make Treasure State rodeos a priority.

How much did it matter to have the eighth-ranked saddle bronc rider in the world show up at the sold-out Missoula Stampede Saturday? No one can say for certain, but between him and his buddy Sage Newman of Melstone, the top-ranked saddle bronc rider in the world, and a host of others ranked in the top 10 in the PRCA standings, it surely served as incentive for die-hard fans.

According to Billie Ayers, events and operations manager for the Western Montana Fair, the Stampede set a Thursday night attendance record. Over 3,000 showed up both Thursday and Friday night and on Saturday 3,200 packed the seats.

Few sporting events in western Montana draw as many fans. Actually only two come to mind: University of Montana football and, on really good nights, Montana basketball.

Credit those who organize the fair, folks like Ayers, for breathing new life into the Stampede rodeo.

"I remember maybe four or five years ago the crowds here were kind of dying," said Brooks, who finished fifth in saddle broncs with a score of 85. "We were worried it wasn't going to get much better.

"The last two or three years we've been coming, these crowds are getting awesome. More people are coming. This is the most blue collar sport America has and Montana is pretty blue collar. Having the support, it helps us a ton. We're just glad to be out here representing what the fans actually want."

For guys like Brooks and Newman and Haven Meged, the second-ranked tie-down roper in the world from Miles City, it's easy to understand why they might make Missoula a stop on their yearly rodeo tour. But the Stampede is also drawing top-10 cowboys and cowgirls from other states.

"They keep adding more money here," Brooks noted. "Between that and good stock, that's what really draws these top competitors in.

"Me and Sage (Newman) love coming back to our home state. It's great to see all the people that have been watching us since we've been in high school. Getting to see family and friends here in Missoula makes it even more special for me. We will skip some bigger rodeos but we love coming to these."

Dawson Hay of Canada earned the buckle in the saddle broncs with a score of 88.5 on Friday. Canadian Orin Larsen won in the bareback competition with a ride of 88.5 the same night.

Meged won the tie-down roping with a time of 8.8 seconds in slack on Thursday. Clayton Hass of Texas won steer wrestling with a time of 3.9 on Friday and Bridger Chambers of Stevensville took second with his 4.1 on Thursday night.

A pair of Montanans took the team roping buckles with a time of 4.9 on Saturday. The duo was made up of Dustin Bird of Cut Bank and Ike Folsom of Dillon. Hayes Thayne Weight of Utah won the bull riding at 88. Dona Kay Rule of Oklahoma won the barrel racing at 17.10 and the co-winners in the ladies breakaway with identical times of 1.80 were Bailey Bates of New Mexico and Hali Williams of Texas.

Another Montana cowboy who was happy to be in Missoula Saturday was former Broadwater County High School football player/wrestler Ty Owens. He finished in a tie for fifth in the barebacks with a score of 86 aboard Toy Soldier Saturday. It was one of the highest scores of his career.

"I've seen that horse a couple times and I knew she was going to feel really good, so just to get out good on her and go to her felt really awesome," he said. "On a horse like that I knew I had a chance to win, so the biggest thing is trying not mess up yourself. I just tried to stay calm and not get too excited."

Owens believes his background as a running back and standout grappler has served him well on the rodeo circuit — that and participating in rodeos for most of his life.

"You don't get hit nearly as much out here as you do on a football field, but when it does come it hurts a little more," joked Owens, who calls Helena home.