Dakota Louis

Browning's Dakota Louis won the Professional Bull Riders Ridin' with Mason Lowe Invitational Touring Pro Division stop Saturday in Cassville, Mo. Louis scored 86-point rides in both the first and second rounds for an aggregate score of 172. He earned 15 points and $4,225.68. 

 Photo courtesy Andre Silva

CASSVILLE, Mo. — Montana bull rider Dakota Louis won the Ridin' with Mason Lowe Invitational PBR Touring Pro Division stop here Saturday.

Louis scored an 86-point ride on Grand Slam in the first round and then followed with an 86 aboard Panic Button.

The event was a memorial tribute to Lowe, a Missouri native, who passed away on Jan. 15, 2019 as a result of injuries suffered during a PBR stop at the Denver Coliseum. The Ridin' with Mason Lowe event was held in an outdoor arena "nearest" Lowe's hometown the PBR reported.

Montana bull rider Matt Triplett did not post a score and was thrown in 6.45 seconds in round one.

Each rider rode one bull in the first round and the 10 participants with the best scores advanced to the championship round. The overall winner, Louis, was the rider with the most cumulative points over his two rides.

There were 40 bull riders entered.

Louis earned 15 total points and $4,225.68.

The PBR's top-series, the Unleash The Beast, was on break this past weekend but returns to the Magic City with a stop at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark May 14-16 for the Wrangler Invitational presented by Cooper Tires.

Tags

Load comments