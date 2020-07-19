Matt Triplett

Matt Triplett 

 Photo courtesy of Andy Watson, Bull Stock Media

PRAIRIE GROVE, ARK. — Columbia Falls bull rider Matt Triplett hit a home run aboard Louisville Slugger in the second round Saturday night at the Professional Bull Riders Buckin’ at the Ranch stop here.

Triplett unleashed a 92-point effort to seal the Touring Pro Division victory and $10,000. He also had an 86.5-point ride in the first round and earned 15 points in the world standings chase.

The Montana cowboy was double-entered in the event and also placed fourth, with rides of 85 and 88.5 points Friday. He earned four world standings points and $1,321.81 for his fourth-place finish.

It was Triplett’s first victory since he won the first Touring Pro Division event of the 2020 season this past December in Kearney, Nebraska.

The 29-year-old Triplett is now in 13th place in the world standings with 212.50 points. He has earned $117,088.60 this season.

Triplett now has 20 90-point rides and 25 event wins and has earned nearly $1.4 million in his career, per his biography on the PBR internet site. 

According to an article by Justin Felisko on the PBR website, Triplett’s 92-point effort is tied for the second-highest of his career at all levels. PBR Media Guides have stated “rides of 90 points or higher are considered outstanding.”

Triplett is next scheduled to compete July 31-Aug. 1 at the Deadwood PBR Touring Pro Division stop.

Montana cowboy Dakota Louis, fresh off a $10,000 victory of his own in Indiana last weekend, did not place in Prairie Grove.

