PRAIRIE GROVE, ARK. — Columbia Falls bull rider Matt Triplett hit a home run aboard Louisville Slugger in the second round Saturday night at the Professional Bull Riders Buckin’ at the Ranch stop here.
Triplett unleashed a 92-point effort to seal the Touring Pro Division victory and $10,000. He also had an 86.5-point ride in the first round and earned 15 points in the world standings chase.
The Montana cowboy was double-entered in the event and also placed fourth, with rides of 85 and 88.5 points Friday. He earned four world standings points and $1,321.81 for his fourth-place finish.
It was Triplett’s first victory since he won the first Touring Pro Division event of the 2020 season this past December in Kearney, Nebraska.
The 29-year-old Triplett is now in 13th place in the world standings with 212.50 points. He has earned $117,088.60 this season.
Triplett now has 20 90-point rides and 25 event wins and has earned nearly $1.4 million in his career, per his biography on the PBR internet site.
According to an article by Justin Felisko on the PBR website, Triplett’s 92-point effort is tied for the second-highest of his career at all levels. PBR Media Guides have stated “rides of 90 points or higher are considered outstanding.”
Triplett is next scheduled to compete July 31-Aug. 1 at the Deadwood PBR Touring Pro Division stop.
Montana cowboy Dakota Louis, fresh off a $10,000 victory of his own in Indiana last weekend, did not place in Prairie Grove.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.