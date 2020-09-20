DES MOINES, Iowa — In second straight competition since coming back from a serious hamstring injury that had sidelined him since March 1, Volborg bull rider Jess Lockwood placed fourth at the Professional Bull Riders unleash The Beast Lucas Oil Invitational on Sunday.
After recovering from surgery to repair a complete left hamstring tear, Lockwood made his return to action at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark Sept. 11-13 and qualified for the championship round, placing 11th.
At the two-day stop in Des Moines, Lockwood won the second round when he bucked to a score of 89.75 points aboard Rebel Call. It was the ninth round win of the season for the defending world champion. His nine round wins trail only world standings leader Jose Vitor Leme, who has 15.
Overall, Lockwood was 1 for 3 on the weekend, earning $8,283.69 and 41 world standings points.
Leme, who won the Billings stop, was not cleared to compete in Iowa according to a PBR release. Lockwood trails Leme by 716 points.
Lockwood did slip in the world standings and is now fourth as he was passed by Kaique Pacheco for third place. Pacheco finished 10th in the main event, but was second in the 15/15 Bucking Battle on Saturday. Lockwood failed to record a score aboard 2019 world champion bull Smooth Operator in the 15/15 Bucking Battle.
Montana bull riders Dakota Louis of Browning and Jake Lockwood of Volborg did not post scores during the event. Louis is in 33rd place in the world standings and Jake Lockwood is in 40th place.
Brennon Eldred scored 92.25 points in the championship round and 89 in the second round to capture his first premier series victory of his career. Eldred, who made his elite tour debut in 2017, earned $33,385.62 and 110 world standings points. It was also the 25-year-old Oklahoma cowboy's first 90-point ride on the Unleash The Beast Tour and the 92.25 points was an event best.
According to a PBR release, the Lucas Oil Invitational was the sixth premier series event the circuit has hosted during the coronavirus crisis with fans in attendance, including the stop at Metra. The PBR has worked with the hosting arenas on fan safety procedures.
The next stop on the Unleash The Beast tour is Oct. 3-4 at Lincoln, Nebraska. The event will be held with fans at the arena.
