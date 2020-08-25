PUEBLO, Colo. — A triumphant homecoming is in the works for a championship Montana bull rider.
Two-time and reigning Professional Bull Riders world champion Jess Lockwood has been cleared to return to action at the circuit's stop in Billings.
The PBR Unleash The Beast tour will have an event at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark Sept. 11-13.
On a story on the PBR website, Justin Felisko reported Lockwood, 22, was medically cleared on Tuesday.
On March 3, it was announced by the PBR that Lockwood would miss six months because of a torn hamstring. Lockwood suffered the complete left hamstring tear during his dismount after a 91.5-point ride on I'm Legit Too at the Caterpillar Classic in Kansas City, Missouri, on March 1.
According to Felisko's story, Lockwood had surgery in New York on March 10.
The Volborg bull rider is third-ranked on the premier series tour, trailing top-ranked Jose Vitor Leme by 450.5 points. Leme won his fifth event of the season in Salt Lake City on Saturday and had a 94-point ride in the championship round. The 94-point mark is the best in the PBR this year.
Last year, Lockwood surpassed Leme at the Unleash The Beast World Finals to win the championship. Prior to the finale in Las Vegas, Lockwood, the 2016 PBR Rookie of the Year, was the second-ranked bull rider in the world, trailing the Brazilian cowboy. Lockwood was able to overcome a 749.16-point deficit at the finals to claim his second world title.
