BILLINGS — Two-time Professional Bull Riders world champion Jess Lockwood has a favorable draw as he begins his comeback to the Unleash The Beast Tour Saturday in Indianapolis.
Lockwood, 24, has drawn Lil 2 Train for the first round, which begins at 5:45 p.m. Mountain Standard Time at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Using one of his five exemptions as he looks to return to the world’s top-35 ranked bull riders and earn a seeded position on tour, Lockwood is 2 for 2 when matched with Lil 2 Train. According to the PBR, the two have combined for an average score of 91.38 points.
The Volborg bull rider, the 2019 and 2017 PBR world titlist, returns at the Monster Energy Invitational trying to make it back to the World Finals. He is trying to regain his championship form after a series of injuries, beginning with a torn left hamstring in March of 2020. Since that time, he has had reconstructive surgery on his hamstring and core muscle repair surgery, and has also battled other ailments — such as a broken jaw, an injury to his free hand and a left-thigh bruise.
This year Lockwood, who shut his season down in 2021 to concentrate on 2022 during the last regular-season stop in late Oct., hopes to gain his record-tying third PBR world title, the PBR reported. Lockwood would join Adriano Moraes and Silvano Alves if he accomplishes the feat.
While Lockwood returns, two-time world champion Jose Vitor Leme of Brazil — who has thrilled Billings fans with two consecutive wins at the elite tour stop at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark — will not compete as he is recovering from a core muscle injury. The PBR noted in a release that Leme is “anticipated to return in New York City,” when the circuit bucks into Madison Square Garden Jan. 7-8.
Also returning to the circuit this weekend is Stetson Lawrence, 33, of Williston, North Dakota. Lawrence, an eight-time World Finals qualifier, began 2021 injured as he was recovering from reconstructive surgery on his left shoulder.
In June, Lawrence returned to the Touring Pro Division and finished sixth in Kalispell and won in Great Falls. He made his UTB debut in Cheyenne, Wyoming, but fractured his neck the next weekend in Tulsa, Oklahoma. According to a PBR media release, Lawrence has three injury exemptions to work his way back into the top 35 and will face Apper’s Mind Freak in the first round in Indianapolis.
Lawrence rode Apper’s Mind Freak for 89.75 points during the championship round of the 2019 elite series stop in Little Rock, Arkansas, according to PBR records.
Lockwood is the only rider entered from Montana this weekend, however, Chase Dougherty of Texas is a former Montana State cowboy, who had four UTB round wins last season. He has three career 90-point rides and his last 90-point ride occurred on Kent’s Wildside in Sacramento last August. Dougherty, a rookie last year, is seeking is first elite event win.
Eight-time PBR World Finals qualifier Chase Outlaw also returns to the circuit this weekend. According to a PBR release, the 29-year-old Outlaw has only competed in three UTB stops, and seven PBR events in total, over the last two years due to shoulder and knee surgeries.
The stop in Indianapolis is the first of the UTB season, however, the Touring Pro and International divisions have already sanctioned several events that count toward the 2022 world standings.
Daylon Swearingen is the No. 1 ranked rider as he won the event title at the PBR Canada National Finals. He also won the WCRA Cowtown Christmas Championship Rodeo. Swearingen will be matched up with WSM’s Time in a Bottle.
The Indianapolis stop will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network Saturday at 6 p.m. Mountain time.
