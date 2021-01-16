OCALA, Fla. — Montana cowboy Jess Lockwood suffered an apparent broken jaw at the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast season opener on Saturday here.
According to a tweet by PBR Insider Justin Felisko, who is the PBR’s senior writer/editor, Lockwood was injured Saturday in Round 1.
Felisko’s tweet stated that, “According to Dr. Tandy Freeman, two-time world champion Jess Lockwood has an apparent broken jaw and will get X-rays to determine if surgery is needed.”
Felisko later tweeted that Lockwood, a two-time PBR world champion from Volborg, would “be evaluated in Dallas.”
Overall, it was a rough day for world champions in Florida.
Felisko also tweeted that defending world titlist Jose Vitor Leme of Brazil “has an apparent right ankle fracture and is headed to the hospital for X-rays,” and that 2018 world titlist Kaique Pacheco did not compete in the championship round with a concussion.
Lockwood and Leme were both bucked off in 2.75 seconds in the first round.
According to a PBR press release, Lockwood apparently suffered his injury when he collided with Detroit Lean's horn.
The release noted Leme was hurt after being thrown off Dirty Sancho.
Pacheco had an 84.75 score in the first round.
Brazil's Maurico Moreira won the opening competition at the Unleash The Beast: American Roots Edition event.
Moreira, 21, had the second best score in the first round with an 86.75. In the championship round, Moreira scored a competition-high 89.75 points. He earned 130 world points and $12,750 and is ranked No. 1 in the world standings for the first time in his career.
Cooper Davis, with scores of 85.25 and 87.5, finished second in the competition. He accumulated 76 world points and $6,350. The 2016 world champ was the only other bull rider to go 2 for 2.
Cole Melancon won the first round with an 87.25 and finished third.
Montana cowboy Dakota Louis was 12th with an 83.50 in the first round and had a no-score ride in the second round.
