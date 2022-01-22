BILLINGS — Two-time Professional Bull Riders champion Jess Lockwood will miss the PBR Gwinnett Invitational due to "illness."
The two-day Unleash The Beast series tour stop began Saturday night in Duluth, Georgia. Oklahoma bull rider Brennon Eldred had his first 90-point ride in more than 16 months, claiming round 1 with a 90.75-point effort to earn 29 points. Chase Dougherty, a former Montana State cowboy, finished in 12th place in the first round with an 86.75-point ride for eight points.
North Dakota cowboy Stetson Lawrence, the winner of last week's UTB stop, didn't post a score in round one.
PBR insider Justin Felisko tweeted on Saturday that Lockwood was "OUT with illness."
Two-time World Champion Jess Lockwood is OUT with illness.— Justin Felisko (@jfelisko) January 22, 2022
Lockwood also wasn't listed on Saturday daysheets for the event on the PBR website.
After missing many events last year, including the World Finals for the first time in his six-season career on the elite bull riding tour, Lockwood returned to the PBR this year for the season-opener on New Year's Day in Indianapolis.
Lockwood is ranked 58th in the world. He has one successful ride in five attempts this season, scoring an 87.5 in the second round of the season's second event in New York.
Lockwood competed in the first three elite series events of the season. According to an earlier PBR media release he was allotted five exemptions in his comeback from injury. With those exemptions, Lockwood is hoping to return to the top 35 of the world standings, which would earn him a seeded position on the UTB.
Jose Vitor Leme, who has won the Billings PBR stop the past two years and is the two-time reigning world titlist, made his return to the UTB Tour but was thrown by Blue Duck in 3.92 seconds Saturday. He had missed the first three stops with a core muscle injury. Leme had entered with a 12-out ride streak according to a PBR news release.
According to a PBR release, when Leme was thrown by Blue Duck he went "high into the air," bounced off the back of the bull and then hit the dirt. Leme dislocated the small joint of his right thumb the release said, but should return on Sunday.
It was also reported on the PBR website by Felisko that bovine athlete Woopaa, the 2021 YETI world champion bull, would make his season debut Sunday in Duluth.
Last year, Woopaa and Leme danced to a pair of world-record high-marked rides. The two combined for a total of 98.75 points in the championship round of the World Finals, eclipsing the 97.75 the duo established in late July in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
