BILLINGS — Jess Lockwood is once again going to miss a significant chunk of time on the Professional Bull Riders tour due to injury.

Two-time PBR world champion, who separated his left shoulder and was wearing a sling at the Unleash The Beast tour stop in Oklahoma City Feb. 11, will miss six to eight weeks due to the injury according to a tweet by PBR insider Justin Felisko.

Felisko, who writes for PBR.com, said in the tweet  that "the good news, though, is he (Lockwood) does not need surgery." 

Lockwood ended his season early last year due to injury and missed the World Finals for the first time in his career.

After Lockwood was injured last weekend, Felisko tweeted on Feb. 12 that the bull rider would have an MRI and X-Ray.

The PBR Unleash The Beast returns to First Interstate Arena at MetraPark April 29-May 1. This year, the PBR schedule was shortened and the World Finals are May 13-22 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Lockwood is ranked 41st in the standings, 441 points behind leader Joao Ricardo Vieira.

