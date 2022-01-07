RENO, Nev. — Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett is tied for the lead after the first round of the Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour Reno Rumble on Friday.

Triplett had a score of 88 to tie with Alvaro Alvarez Aguilar. River Stephenson was third at 87.50.

Dakota Louis of Browning is tied for 11th after the first round with an 84.5.

The event concludes Saturday. 

