RENO, Nev. — Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett is tied for the lead after the first round of the Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour Reno Rumble on Friday.
Triplett had a score of 88 to tie with Alvaro Alvarez Aguilar. River Stephenson was third at 87.50.
Dakota Louis of Browning is tied for 11th after the first round with an 84.5.
The event concludes Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.